Aaron Rodgers reveals conversation he had with WSJ reporter over COVID toe coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to reveal that he spoke with reporter Andrew Becton to clarify and clear up his comments on a prior edition of the former punter's podcast. Rodgers, whose medical situation has been one of the talking points of the 2021 NFL season, is a regular guest on McAfee's program and his COVID saga has been a frequent topic of discussion.

Rodgers clarified he was kidding about his supposed diagnosis

In his appearance on 23 November, Rodgers said he had "no lingering effects" from a positive COVID test that kept him out of a Nov. 7 game against Kansas City with the exception of "COVID toe". Becton put in an article that said that Rodgers was indeed suffering from such a diagnosis, described by WebMD as "swollen and discolored toes" potentially caused by "an immune system mounting “a strong antiviral” response to the coronavirus."

Rodgers went to almost-bizarre lengths to clarify that it was instead only a fracture, even removing his shoes to showcase the toe in question as the Packers prepared for last Sunday's visit from the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers' display didn't stop Fox Sports commentator Joe Buck from making a not-so-subtle jab about the situation, saying that the quarterback had the toe in question "immunized," referring to how Rodgers described his vaccination status (or lack thereof) during training camp.

DailySportsDosage @SportsDSD_ Lmaooooo joe buck says that Aaron Rodgers has his broken pinky toe “immunized” LMAOOO Lmaooooo joe buck says that Aaron Rodgers has his broken pinky toe “immunized” LMAOOO https://t.co/7RJEelubRH

Back on the air with McAfee, Rodgers once again clarified that he was kidding about the supposed COVID toe and that he spoke with Becton directly to clear up the situation.

"I had a very respectful conversation was interested to hear his his reasoning and had a good conversation," Rodgers said. "So I respect the fact that he got on the phone."

Rodgers said he had 'COVID toe' based on a prompt from McAfee during the 23 November appearance. He further claimed that he was unaware that it was a legitimate diagnosis. The quarterback said that a further clue that he was kidding should've presented itself when no local Packers beat writers followed up with the team to confirm such an ailment.

"(McAfee) made a joke about COVID toe and then I repeated that, and that's all the Wall Street Journal wanted to say," Rodgers said. "Me and 98 percent of the population, maybe more until this article, had no idea what COVID toe is actual thing. So, with apologies to anyone who's been afflicted with COVID toe, I had no idea that was even, you know, something that could happen."

The Packers (9-3) are set to embark on their bye week before returning to action on Dec. 12 against the Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Rodgers originally considered repairing the toe in question during the week off, but ESPN's Rob Demovsky said has reported that he's more likely to use rest rather than surgery to recuperate.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar