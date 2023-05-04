Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl debate: HOF Warren Moon explains why Jets will find life difficult 

Aaron Rodgers has been seeking a second Super Bowl since his last one over a decade ago. He will try again during the 2023 NFL season, but this time with a new team for the first time in his entire career. He will also be in a new conference after the Green Bay Packers traded him to the New York Jets.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon recently appeared on an episode of Up & Adams to discuss the blockbuster trade. Host Kay Adams asked Moon if he thinks Aaron Rodgers can win a Super Bowl this year.

Moon responded:

“I think it's nay. I think he's going to make them much more improved but I don't think Super Bowl is in it. There are too many good teams in the AFC and there's a guy named Patrick Mahomes, who is probably going to have something to say about that.”

Patrick Mahomes has already appeared in three Super Bowls during his young career, winning a ring in two of them. Aaron Rodgers will also have to compete with several other elite young quarterbacks, including Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, who have each won games during the NFL Playoffs in each of the last two consecutive seasons.

The level of competition in the AFC is much higher than the NFC entering the 2023 NFL season, featuring more elite teams and quarterbacks. This suggests Rodgers will have a difficult time getting back to the Super Bowl, especially due to his recent postseason struggles in the other conference.

Aaron Rodgers' disappointing postseason career

Aaron Rodgers won his first and only Super Bowl following the 2010 NFL season. He hasn't even been back to one since, let alone win another ring. Since his triumph, he has recorded an extremely disappointing 7-9 record in the NFL playoffs. This includes just one season of winning multiple postseason games.

Making his failures in the postseason even worse is the fact that he's had incredible success during the regular season. He has a 13-3 record in three of the last four seasons and was named the NFL MVP in two of them. He has a tame 2-3 record in the playoffs during that stretch.

The most recent NFL season ended in an even worse way for Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers needed a victory against the Detroit Lions in the final week of the regular season to punch their ticket to playoffs. They failed, ending their season with a disastrous 8-9 record and being left out of the postseason.

