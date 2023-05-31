It is known that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big Taylor Swift fan. Over the last few days, however, we have seen exactly how big of a fan he is.

The 4-time NFL MVP winner has been at most of Swift's concerts. He has been dancing and grooving away to the detriment of himself according to some fans.

A video was posted by the Jets quarterback at the end of the concert as confetti rained down with Rodgers saying "Jets win the Super Bowl!!" Naturally, fans took him to task with one bascially stating he's out of his mind.

"He’s on so much crack."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Rodgers' video. The quarterback doesn't come off looking too good.

Many fans do not think that Aaron Rodgers' prediction of sorts will come true as he was seen dancing to Swift's music. Fans highly doubt the Jets will win the Super Bowl this year. It doesn't mean that they can't. For many, however, it is highly unlikely to happen.

Aaron Rodgers looking to bring Jets a Super Bowl triumph

New York Jets Offseason Workout

Of course the aim will initially be for Rodgers to get his new team into the postseason. After being in pole position to acheive that goal last season before a spectacular collapse, the Jets appear to be in good shape.

The Jets boast one of the league's best defenses. Now, they have an offense that has a host of weapons that includes the newly acquired Allen Lazard to help ease Aaron Rodgers' transition. It's possible that New York could be a contender come playoff time.

However, their division will make it tough to get a ticket to the postseason. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are two of the prime movers in the AFC. The New England Patriots are also currently in a re-building phase.

Winning the division would be seen as a great step for Rodgers and the Jets. While that seems improbable, once the season starts, anything can happen.

Will Aaron Rodgers' claim that the Jets could win a Super Bowl while partying at a Taylor Swift concert come true? Onlt time will tell.

