Aaron Rodgers takes cheeky dig at Davante Adams following former Packers WR's Hall of Fame comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken a little dig at his former teammate Davante Adams over his recent comments. The now Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver caused quite a stir when he was asked about the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr.

Adams said:

“Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment.”

As expected, this sent social media into meltdown as Adams was essentially saying that Rodgers and Carr were on the same level. Nonetheless, the Packers quarterback responded at training camp when he was asked if wide receiver Allen Lazard could replace Adams as Green Bay's number one receiver.

Rodgers said:

“I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer - from Davante to Allen. It’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1:



“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1:“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” https://t.co/pBveMG5Qqh

Adams did move to clarify his comments about his former and new quarterback in his press conference. He said that he wasn't going to take back his comments.

Watch below:

Logan Reever @loganreever



"I'm not retracting my statement at all."



#RaiderNation @8NewsNow Davante Adams's response to backlash from his Derek Carr Hall of Fame comments:"I'm not retracting my statement at all." Davante Adams's response to backlash from his Derek Carr Hall of Fame comments:"I'm not retracting my statement at all."#RaiderNation @8NewsNow https://t.co/8goq5pOlKi

Can Rodgers win a Super Bowl without Davante Adams?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

An argument can be made that the 38-year-old hasn't won a Lombardi Trophy with Adams. However, given the pair's connection on the field, it's surprising that they don't have a ring together.

With three consecutive 13-3 records for Green Bay and back-to-back number one seeds in the NFC, the Packers have nothing to show for their regular season dominance.

Now, with Adams shipped off to Las Vegas, the Packers are clearly weakened at the receiver position. Sammy Watkins was brought in to help alleviate the loss of Adams, while Christian Watson was drafted for the same purpose.

Some consider the running backs to be the key to their success moving forward. A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones, both sensational out of the backfield, will surely be asked to do more in 2022. Whether running the football or being split out wide, the pair will see more action this upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far