Should Aaron Rodgers be penalized for 'I still own you' taunt in Packers vs Bears showdown? NFL Twitter gives its verdict

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers faced off against division rivals, the Chicago Bears, winning a tough encounter 24-14 at Soldier Field.

The NFL's rules on taunting have been the subject of much conjecture throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season. Officials have frequently thrown rather questionable flags for taunting, causing teams to lose games. This has led many to wonder if the league has gone too far with the taunting rules, as it takes the excitement and energy out of players.

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers rushed for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, giving his side breathing room by extending the lead to 10 points with a little over four minutes remaining.

Over the microphones, Rodgers can be heard saying, "I still own you, I still own you," in reference to the reigning MVP's recent dominance of their division rivals. As expected, Rodgers' remarks did not go down well with Bears fans. The incident also led some to question as to whether Rodgers should be flagged for taunting.

SB Nation @SBNation Aaron Rodgers yelling “I STILL OWN YOU. I STILL OWN YOU.” while breaking the hearts of Bears fans everywhere. Aaron Rodgers yelling “I STILL OWN YOU. I STILL OWN YOU.” while breaking the hearts of Bears fans everywhere. https://t.co/jce9SWbJgG

What is the NFL's taunting rule?

Officially, the NFL rules “baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams” as an infraction and incurs a 15-yard penalty for the same. The league has not changed the ruling; rather, it has imposed a stricter interpretation of what happens on the field.

If a player is hit with multiple taunting penalties, he can be subjected to fines or even be disqualified from the game. The league's official definition of taunting in a game is: a deliberate act towards another player.

A player that flexes towards an opposing player or is heard cursing at an opposition player is considered taunting. However, an act of celebration that isn’t directed at another player is within NFL rules.

Rodgers explains what prompted his "I still own you" celebration

At his press conference after the game, Rodgers gave an insight as to why he said what he said. Rodgers stated that a lady in the crowd had given him the "double bird" and that he wasn't sure what came out of his mouth next. Even though everyone on the planet now knows.

Also Read

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: https://t.co/i7GjgrHsY3

It certainly makes for interesting viewing as there is uncertainty around how the NFL officials are going to judge an incident like this each time.

Edited by Piyush Bisht