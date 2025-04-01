Aaron Rodgers throwing to DK Metcalf proved 4x MVP will sign with Steelers, claims James Jones

Aaron Rodgers has yet to officially sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers but he is closer than ever. The four-time NFL MVP recently had a throwing session with DK Metcalf during a private workout at UCLA, which further fueled speculations of him playing in Pittsburgh next season.

On March 9, the Steelers traded for Metcalf and the wide receiver signed a four-year $132 million contract extension. Mason Rudolph is Pittsburgh's QB1 but James Jones believes that won't be the case for longer.

Jones, who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in Green Bay, recently talked about the quarterback's throwing session with Metcalf.

In Tuesday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," he mentioned that Pittsburgh fans should be happy after seeing Rodgers working out with the Metcalf.

“Steelers fans should absolutely be excited about Aaron Rodgers throwing to D.K. Metcalf," Jones said. "Number one, it is letting the Steelers nation know that he wants to play football. Number two, I don't know if you all know, but y'all quarterback right now is Mason Rudolph. So, to have a guy in Aaron Rodgers who's capable of making those two dudes, D.K. and George Pickens, really, really good players. They should be really excited that he is out there throwing because it lets me know he wants to play football this year, and it lets me know that it's going to be the Steelers.

"I don't care what nobody says. I don't care who reports it and all that. It's letting me know that it's going to be the Steelers… You do not do any private workouts with receivers, just you and them, unless they are your receivers for the season or unless you're about to go to that football team."

The Steelers have positioned themselves well to get Rodgers and he is likely the best available option for them. Having playmakers like Metcalf and George Pickens will be helpful for the 41-year-old QB, who will look to build on the success he had with the New York Jets in the second half of last season.

In the last 10 games of his Jets career, Rodgers threw for 2,234 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 64% of his throws with a passer rating of 97.0.

Vikings have helped the Steelers in Aaron Rodgers' pursuit

Aaron Rodgers: Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

According to various reports, the Minnesota Vikings were Aaron Rodgers' preferred destination in free agency. They have a better roster than the Steelers, which would have given Rodgers a better opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

However, since Minnesota rolled the dice with J.J. McCarthy, Rodgers will likely end up in Pittsburgh. Although Minnesota has kept the door open for the veteran QB, it will likely be better for Rodgers to sign with a team before the offseason programs.

Given his age, the future Hall of Famer cannot afford to waste more time before building chemistry with the other offensive players on the team. Rodgers would potentially sign with the Steelers before or during the week of the 2025 NFL draft.

