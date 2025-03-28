A.J. Hawk makes feelings known about Vikings’ stance toward Aaron Rodgers

NFL analyst A.J. Hawk believes there is still a chance that free agent quarterback and good friend Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

Ad

While discussing the upcoming NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Hawk highlighted how, despite the media reports saying otherwise, the Vikings have remained publicly quiet on whether they were interested in signing Rodgers.

Hawk said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They didn't close the door completely. That's the thing, like you had the opportunity to close the door completely publicly, at least if you were the Vikings, and you did not. So what does that tell you? I don't know if that means there's a possibility that the Vikings would want to bring them in or not, but it means there's gotta be some kind of chance of that, correct?" (0:45)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Vikings would unquestionably present Rodgers with the best situation out of all of the teams rumored to be interested in his services. The franchise has one of the best head coaches in the league, Kevin O'Connell and the defensive unit averaged only 19.5 points against per game last year, a value that ranked No. 5 in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the offensive unit features stars all around the field, including superstar WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson and RB Aaron Jones, all of whom are some of the best players at their respective positions.

Ad

As a result, should he sign with the Vikings, Rodgers would be entering a roster built to contend for a Super Bowl in 2025.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign in Minnesota?

At this time, Rodgers has remained quiet about his future in 2025. It appears as though only the Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain as options for Rodgers next season.

However, the comments by Hawk are contrary to what many analysts, including ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, are reporting. According to Schefter, the Vikings want QB prospect J.J. McCarthy to start for the franchise in 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

If this were the case and McCarthy did start for the Vikings, it is hard to imagine that Rodgers would willingly sign on to be a backup QB at this point in his legendary and future Hall of Fame career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback