“I’m sure the NFL is going to give him a call" - Shannon Sharpe thinks there might still be some trouble for Aaron Rodgers following Ayahuasca confession

Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines this offseason for a plethora of reasons. From possibly retiring to signing a record-breaking deal, Aaron Rodgers was one of the most talked-about NFL stars this offseason.

Rodgers recently opened up about a trip to South America where he talked about using psychedelic drugs. Although he openly admitted to using drugs, the NFL is unlikely to suspend him. This is because he didn't test positive for any banned substances.

While he is unlikely to be suspended, many were in awe of the MVP's comments about him openly using drugs. Popular sports analyst Shannon Sharpe thinks it isn't a good look for Aaron Rodgers and thinks the NFL will still give him a call about him using the narcotic. Here's what Sharpe said:

“I’m sure the NFL is probably going to give him a call and say, ‘That’s not a good look’.’ I don’t know if the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics, I’m sure the commissioner is going to reach out and have a conversation with him. It seems weird to me but whatever helps a person become a better person and find his inner self, I’m cool with it.”

This comes in response to Rodgers stating that the narcotic helped him find inner-peace, particularly with his mental health. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Aubrey Marcus podcast and said:

"That’s what ayahuasca did for me. It helped me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love that I’m truly able to unconditionally love others... The greatest gift I can give my teammates is to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them."

Aaron Rodgers added that ayahuasca helped him heal relationships

Wild Card Round - Green Bay Packers v Washington Redskins

Aaron Rodgers only had another motive for taking the drug - improving his relationships. He spoke to Pro Football Talk recently about his experience, saying that it helped him love himself unconditionally. Through better understanding and loving himself, he has been able to love others more. This has helped him heal from past relationships. It has also helped him be a better teammate.

It seems as though Aaron Rodgers might not receive any punishment. Maybe other NFL athletes will be more open with their own experiences in the future. It's possible they will advocate using these kinds of drugs for psychological well-being. But first we will see if Rodgers escapes punishment from the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Aubrey Marcus podcast, TMZ and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell