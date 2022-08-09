Could Aaron Rodgers be suspended for using psychedelics? NFL insider Peter King weighs in on potentially league altering development

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to controversy. He recently admitted that he used the psychedelic ayahuasca in South America before the 2020 NFL season and then again this offseason. This left many to wonder whether he would be suspended by the league for openly admitting it.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is unlikely to suspend Aaron Rodgers because he didn't test positive for a banned substance.

Rodgers appeared on the Aubrey Marcus podcast and said:

"That’s what ayahuasca did for me. It helped me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love that I’m truly able to unconditionally love others... The greatest gift I can give my teammates is to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them."

Peter King of Pro Football Talk reached out to the league office, which refused to provide a comment. King then reached out to sources who said the NFL is unlikely to punish Rodgers, citing the lack of a positive test result.

It is possible that Aaron Rodgers could be punished for the admission, for taking substances banned by the NFL is likely to violate their personal conduct policy.

Aaron Rodgers says psychedelics helped him love himself unconditionally

Rodgers spoke to Pro Football Talk recently about his experience, saying that it helped him love himself unconditionally.

Here's what he said:

"I really felt like I wanted to surrender and open up to the medicine for some healing to come through and some direction on how to kind of go about that. And it didn’t. It didn’t necessarily."

He continued:

"The big message was unconditionally loving myself is the key to being able to heal all relationships – with them, past relationships with lovers, whatever it might be … So that gives me a lot of hope in healing at some point."

It's 2022 and marijuana use no longer results in a suspension in the NFL. Now it results in a fine and seeing a specialist. As we learn more beneficial research from drugs, it seems to be a more acceptable thing these days.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL imposes similar punishment on Aaron Rodgers, or if they let it slide entirely.

