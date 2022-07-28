Colin Cowherd claims Matt LaFleur has been carried by Aaron Rodgers

Matt LaFleur took over as the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019, when the team moved on from Mike McCarthy. In his first three seasons as a head coach in the NFL, LaFleur has seen great success. This is partially due to his MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is a generational talent who has been a household name since replacing Brett Favre in the 2008 season. He's an outspoken individual with a great sense of humor. As such, Rodgers receives either praise or condemnation depending on who you speak to.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS For no particular reason, here's Aaron Rodgers throwing Hail Mary touchdowns.



Matt LaFleur recently received some criticism for being carried by his superstar quarterback. On the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd spoke about Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. Here's what he said:

"You know, he's dynamic, he can't win in the postseason. Is Matt Lafleur a great coach? I don't think he is, I think he wins a bad division."

He continued:

"He's got an unbelievable first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback, but I saw that first year with that lineup in that crappy division. The second year, I saw that situational meltdown at home against Tampa, and one touchdown against the Niners. None in the second half."

Cowherd added:

"LaFleur gets kind of lumped into this elite category…It's not like Tennessee's offense has dried up since he left. He was the offensive coordinator he left. Arthur Smith stepped in they were fine. Weren't they the number one seed in the AFC last year without Matt Lafleur?"

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both been extended this offseason, locking them down for a few more seasons in Green Bay.

While the NFC North has not been the strongest of divisions in recent years, the Packers can only beat the teams they're scheduled to play against. In the regular-season, LaFleur's Green Bay have done exactly that. Cowherd's criticisms stem primarily from the Packers' postseason performances under the head coach.

Matt LaFleur's time with the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Prior to being hired by the Packers to be their head coach, Matt LaFleur found success as the Tennesse Titans' offensive coordinator in 2018. He was also the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017.

In his three years with the Packers, they've won the NFC North every year. They finished 13-3 in his first two seasons and 13-4 in 2021. However, they've only won two post-season games and have lost three. Twice, they've been eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019 Green Bay lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. They were 27-0 down at the half and lost 37-20. The 2020 campaign saw them return to the NFC Championship game, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were 21-10 down to Tom Brady's side at half-time. Once again, the Packers couldn't recover. The final score was Tampa Bay 31 Green Bay 26 and the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl.

In 2021 the 49ers snuck past the Packers on a snowy Lambeau Field. As the clock hit zero, San Francisco kicked a game-winning field goal. The Packers lost 13-10 in the Divisional round.

Realistically, Aaron Rodgers' time in the NFL is coming to an end. LaFleur's best chance at winning a Super Bowl looks to be with Rodgers under center. So time is definitely ticking. A Super Bowl victory seems like the only way for LaFleur and Rodgers to silence their critics. We will see if they can deliver one in 2022.

