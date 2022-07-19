"Aaron Rodgers thinks he’s America’s renaissance man, which he isn’t" - NFL analyst takes a dig at Packers QB while comparing him to Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. They are still two of the best quarterbacks in the NFC.

While Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champ, Rodgers has only one Lombardi Trophy to his name. He has, however, won league MVP four times.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo recently spoke about both quarterbacks on ESPN's First Take. He compared how Rodgers hasn't been able to do what Brady has, especially later on in his career.

Russo said:

“Rodgers thinks he’s America’s renaissance man, which he isn’t. He has a tendency to think that the world wants to hear what Rodgers has to say, and I don’t think that’s the case.

"We all know how great he is. He’s a great quarterback. Nobody will argue that, but I think Brady will spur him on. These older athletes who’ve been very successful... I think the age thing will spur him on, and he sees Brady doing this at 45, and he’s gonna say to himself, if he can play till 45-46, why can’t I play till I’m 42-43?"

Russo added:

"I think eventually you’ll see Rodgers say that this is it, but when training camp comes in July, I think you’ll see him back playing football on a year- to-year basis. Brady inspires people, and the age will inspire Rodgers to keep on playing.”

Tom Brady has just as many NFC playoff victories as Aaron Rodgers

While Russo talked about how Brady, at 45, will outshine Rodgers, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has already done just as much as Rodgers has done in the NFC.

If Brady can notch two or three playoff wins this post-season against NFC teams, he will either tie or break Brett Favre's record for most career post-season wins against NFC teams.

Favre has 12 playoff victories over NFC teams. Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady each have 10 victories.

While the other quarterbacks have spent most of, if not all of their careers in the NFC, Brady has only been in the conference for two seasons. In that time, he has amassed 10 playoff victories.

Six of his playoff victories over NFC teams have come in the Super Bowl.

He beat the Los Angeles Rams (twice), the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

While both quarterbacks are still at the top of their game, despite their ages, Brady clearly separates himself from Rodgers and everyone else.

