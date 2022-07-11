Tom Brady could break all-time NFC postseason record surpassing Brett Favre

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is likely the greatest quarterback of all time. Late-game comebacks, Super Bowl victories, and breaking multiple records - the man has accomplished more than anyone in the history of the sport.
Tom Brady has many significant NFL records, but he could add another one to his resume this season. If Brady can notch two or three playoff wins this post-season against NFC teams, he will either tie or break Brett Favre's record for most career post-season wins against NFC teams.
Favre has 12 playoff victories over NFC teams. Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady each have 10 victories. The only difference is, while the other three quarterbacks have spent the majority of their careers in the NFC, Brady has only been in the NFC for two seasons and already has a staggering 10 playoff victories against the conference.
Six of Brady's 10 wins against NFC teams came in the Super Bowl when he was part of the New England Patriots. He beat the Los Angeles Rams (twice), the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.
Here are Brady's six Super Bowl victories over NFC teams.
- St. Louis Rams (Super Bowl 36)
- Carolina Panthers (Super Bowl 38)
- Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl 39)
- Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl 49)
- Atlanta Falcons (Super Bowl 51)
- Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl 53)
The Buccaneers and Brady won three playoff games against NFC teams during their 2021 Super Bowl run and another this past season in the divisional round against the Eagles.
Tom Brady is looking to add another Super Bowl to his record of seven
You know you're the greatest quarterback/player in NFL history when you have more Super Bowl victories than any franchise in the league.
Tom Brady currently has won seven Super Bowls - six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite falling short of becoming Super Bowl champs last season (losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round), they will be looking to win their second in a three-year span. Meanwhile, Brady will be looking to win his eighth career Super Bowl.
The veteran's chances seem strong, considering the scope of the Bucs squad. Leonard Fournette returns along with Mike Evans, Scott Miller, and Devin White. Russell Gage was also added this offseason to reinforce new HC Todd Bowles' offense.