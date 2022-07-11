Tom Brady could break all-time NFC postseason record surpassing Brett Favre

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is likely the greatest quarterback of all time. Late-game comebacks, Super Bowl victories, and breaking multiple records - the man has accomplished more than anyone in the history of the sport.

Tom Brady has many significant NFL records, but he could add another one to his resume this season. If Brady can notch two or three playoff wins this post-season against NFC teams, he will either tie or break Brett Favre's record for most career post-season wins against NFC teams.

Favre has 12 playoff victories over NFC teams. Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady each have 10 victories. The only difference is, while the other three quarterbacks have spent the majority of their careers in the NFC, Brady has only been in the NFC for two seasons and already has a staggering 10 playoff victories against the conference.

theScore @theScore Will Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady tie or pass Brett Favre this season? Will Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady tie or pass Brett Favre this season? 👀 https://t.co/KXPwCp7SMd

Six of Brady's 10 wins against NFC teams came in the Super Bowl when he was part of the New England Patriots. He beat the Los Angeles Rams (twice), the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.

Here are Brady's six Super Bowl victories over NFC teams.

The Buccaneers and Brady won three playoff games against NFC teams during their 2021 Super Bowl run and another this past season in the divisional round against the Eagles.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Career postseason wins vs NFC teams



Tom Brady 10

Aaron Rodgers 10



Years spent as a starter in the NFC



Tom Brady 2

Aaron Rodgers 14 Career postseason wins vs NFC teamsTom Brady 10Aaron Rodgers 10Years spent as a starter in the NFCTom Brady 2Aaron Rodgers 14 https://t.co/Vqpp0bxVlA

Tom Brady is looking to add another Super Bowl to his record of seven

Super Bowl LV

You know you're the greatest quarterback/player in NFL history when you have more Super Bowl victories than any franchise in the league.

Tom Brady currently has won seven Super Bowls - six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite falling short of becoming Super Bowl champs last season (losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round), they will be looking to win their second in a three-year span. Meanwhile, Brady will be looking to win his eighth career Super Bowl.

The veteran's chances seem strong, considering the scope of the Bucs squad. Leonard Fournette returns along with Mike Evans, Scott Miller, and Devin White. Russell Gage was also added this offseason to reinforce new HC Todd Bowles' offense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far