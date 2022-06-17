"Brady can be kind of average" - Chris Simms believes Tom Brady isn't a top 5 QB anymore 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last year and is still playing at the top of his game.

@Buccaneers | @TomBrady Tom Brady leads the NFL in all of the following statistical categories:passing yards (4,580)completions (422)pass attempts (632)passing TD (37)Yes, he also leads the league in age (44 years old). Tom Brady leads the NFL in all of the following statistical categories:passing yards (4,580)completions (422)pass attempts (632)passing TD (37)Yes, he also leads the league in age (44 years old).@Buccaneers | @TomBrady https://t.co/KHQZp9uBDo

While many people think he is still a top quarterback, not everyone thinks so. Chris Simms recently ranked TB12 eighth on his list of best quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Dan Patrick asked Simms why the seven-time Super Bowl champ was ranked as the eighth-best quarterback on his list.

Simms said:

"I look at it and go ‘that’s amazing!’, I guess some people will look at it and go ‘that’s mean, he should be higher than that!’ Brady can take advantage of ‘more’ with MORE than maybe any of these quarterbacks. Sure, if you put him on the best team in football with a great offensive coordinator he’s going to make that team look unbelievable. He’s going to get in the right decision, the right throw, make plays with his arm, all of that… But my list is predicated on us all being on the same team. We all have the same team and we’re on an offense that has got a little bit of everything, but it’s not Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels giving you every advantage in the world."

Simms added that he bases his rankings off of physical ability, smarts, leadership, and how you work in the pocket.

Simms added:

"Then I try to base it off 1) physical ability, 2) smarts, 3) leadership and effect on the team, and 4) how you work in the pocket, those are my main things. Brady’s arm is phenomenal but if the protection is not good and it’s just average, Brady can be kind of average, I’m just sorry. There is no way he could do what Joe Burrow did in Cincinnati and go to the Super Bowl with one of the worst offensive lines in the sport. He can do more with more, but I would say he can’t do more with less like some of these other guys.”

Chris Simms quarterback ranking list

Bleacher Report's 'Bleacher Ball' from The Mezzanine in San Francisco - Arrivals

Analyst Chris Simms who is a former NFL quarterback recently released his list of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Here are Simms' top 10 quarterbacks:

10. Lamar Jackson

9. Dak Prescott

8. Tom Brady

7. Russell Wilson

6. Matthew Stafford

5. Aaron Rodgers

4. Joe Burrow

3. Justin Herbert

2. Patrick Mahomes

1. Josh Allen

