"If you wanted to coach why did you step down?" - Shannon Sharpe questions Bruce Arians' decision to quit Buccaneers following recent comments

Bruce Arians won his first and only Super Bowl as a head coach two seasons ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the championship run, he retired after one more season.

Arians surprisingly retired on March 30, 2022, when he stepped down from head coach to take a position in the front office.

There were many questions as to why Arians stepped down, especially after Tom Brady announced that he was returning with the team. Circumstances led some to believe that there was an issue between the two. One of those people being Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe said on UNDISPUTED that he thinks one of the conditions in getting Brady back was for Arians to step down as head coach.

Sharpe said:

"Skip, I don't care what anybody says. There's more to this than what meets the eye. I think 12 (Brady) came back and this was one of the conditions of him coming back. Somebody had to go somewhere. I'm not saying that you had to leave the state of Florida. You had to leave Tampa, but you had to get the hell up out of the head coaching chair."

Bruce Arians explained why he stepped down as head coach

Bruce Arians addressed the question as to why he stepped down, saying he didn't know if Brady was coming back and that he didn't want to hand Todd Bowles a team without a quarterback as he was already preparing to step down.

Arians spoke with the Tampa Bay Times and explained that he was already leaning on retiring.

Arians said:

"It was time for the whole situation to change. The narrative had to change. I was very upset with the hiring cycle."

He added:

"I was going the other way. I was thinking he wasn’t going to play. I was thinking about who are we going to get? Who wants to trade? There wasn’t anybody to draft. That was obvious. Me, to the public, I was fine with the two we had: Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask)."

Brady also addressed those rumors that he and Arians had a bad relationship, claiming them to be false.

Though we might never know what the real relationship between the two Buccaneers is, it seems like they still have a healthy relationship.

Quote Sources- Bruce Arians Tampa Bay Times

Shannon Sharpe, Unidsputed

