"Tom got very frustrated" - Colin Cowherd believes Brady was fed up with Bruce Arians

Two days ago, the Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, retired from coaching. The news came as a shock to many, especially after Tom Brady returned to the Bucs for his third season with the team.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.



Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. Greg Auman @gregauman Bruce Arians finishes with a 31-18 record in three years as Bucs head coach. His .633 winning percentage is the best in team history, ahead of Tony Dungy (.563) and Jon Gruden (.509), both in the team's Ring of Honor. He had 5 playoff wins with the Bucs; team had 6 before him. Bruce Arians finishes with a 31-18 record in three years as Bucs head coach. His .633 winning percentage is the best in team history, ahead of Tony Dungy (.563) and Jon Gruden (.509), both in the team's Ring of Honor. He had 5 playoff wins with the Bucs; team had 6 before him. Bruce Arians retires with a winning record on the Bucs.He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. twitter.com/gregauman/stat… Bruce Arians retires with a winning record on the Bucs.He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. twitter.com/gregauman/stat…

Colin Cowherd talked about the relationship between Brady and Arians and how Brady got tired of him on The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

Cowherd said:

"Well, I don't think you know, I think Tom has always been privately intense. But I don't think he's a line in the sand guy. Right? My takeaway is Tom got very frustrated multiple times in the last six or seven weeks, he dropped these hints. You know, you've really got to focus here. We're not focused. And I think what happens is, it's almost like Mike if you date somebody. So let's just say Tom Bruce, they date first year. Whoo. It's intense. Its intense. Wow, we got a relationship. But they're different people. And then by year two, the little cute hat annoying problems are now just annoying and not cute. And now the Rams beat you and you think in our place, and it wasn't that they lost to the Rams. Twice. They didn't look prepared. Went to LA, not competitive. First half at home, not competitive.

Cowherd added that the two have had different views and that it showed whenever the Bucs lost:

"Three times young boy, genius. Old seat of the pants guy. And I think the way they lost at home is Come on, man. We're not ready to play. That was Tom's complaint about week 13 on we're not committed. We're not focused. I think we would both acknowledge Arians and Brady are different news. Okay, whatever. But I do think stuff that you in life with success think is annoying but cute. That stuff wears on you when you lose."

Bruce Arians said there's no rift between him and Tom Brady

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following the odd timing of Arians' retirement, many speculated that the two didn't like each other. Arians shut down those rumors last night during a press conference.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In his final comments as the Tampa Bay head coach, Bruce Arians denies any rift with Tom Brady -- and reconfirms that they all read PFT. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf4c In his final comments as the Tampa Bay head coach, Bruce Arians denies any rift with Tom Brady -- and reconfirms that they all read PFT. wp.me/pbBqYq-cf4c

Arians said:

“All the players, there are a few in here, every one of them has gotten cussed out,” Arians said, “including him. That’s just part of me. That’s nothing new. We have a great relationship. . . . People got to write shit. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Even if Brady and Arians didn't have the most solid relationship, they didn't have a bad one like a section of the media is trying to push. The two were close when they played together and had success, and Arians seemed to reassure that in his press conference.

Edited by Piyush Bisht