"I was very upset with the hiring cycle" - Bruce Arians reveals how Tom Brady's decision to return pushed him to call time on his NFL coaching career 

Shortly after the 2021-2022 NFL season concluded, Super-Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians retired from head coaching and moved to a front office position. The news was announced shortly after quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be returning for a 23rd NFL season.

He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.



Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. Greg Auman @gregauman Bruce Arians finishes with a 31-18 record in three years as Bucs head coach. His .633 winning percentage is the best in team history, ahead of Tony Dungy (.563) and Jon Gruden (.509), both in the team's Ring of Honor. He had 5 playoff wins with the Bucs; team had 6 before him. Bruce Arians finishes with a 31-18 record in three years as Bucs head coach. His .633 winning percentage is the best in team history, ahead of Tony Dungy (.563) and Jon Gruden (.509), both in the team's Ring of Honor. He had 5 playoff wins with the Bucs; team had 6 before him. Bruce Arians retires with a winning record on the Bucs.He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. twitter.com/gregauman/stat… Bruce Arians retires with a winning record on the Bucs.He was below .500 in 2019. Then won over the past two seasons when Tom Brady joined.Bill Belichick also had a losing record with the Patriots before Tom Brady started, going 5-13 from 2000 to 2001 Week 3. twitter.com/gregauman/stat…

After initially retiring, there was some speculation that Brady forced Arians out of being the head coach of the team, and that there was a rift between the two. Both denied the rumors and talked about the close relationship they had with one another on numerous occasions.

It seemed as if Arians was ready to return to coaching this season, but Brady's return sort of pushed him out the door. Arians expected Brady to retire, which would mean the Buccaneers would have had to find a new quarterback in the off-season. Arians didn't want to hand Todd Bowles a team with an uknown starting quarterback.

Arians said:

"Both. It was time for the whole situation to change," Arians said. "The narrative had to change. I was very upset with the hiring cycle."

"It was 90 percent that (this) year would be my last, anyway," said Arians, who will turn 70 in October. "Seventy (years old) was going to be it."

Arians added:

"I was going the other way. I was thinking he wasn’t going to play," Arians said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "I was thinking about who are we going to get? Who wants to trade? There wasn’t anybody to draft. That was obvious. Me, to the public, I was fine with the two we had: Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask). Because I’ve seen Blaine win with a good team behind him. Had Tom not come back, I probably would still be coaching. I couldn’t give Todd that situation."

Todd Bowles will take over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Press Conference

With Arians retiring this off-season, the Buccaneers turned to defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers are giving Todd Bowles a new three-year contract that continues to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, per source. He did have one year left on his deal, but this contract replaces that, and doesn’t preclude him from taking another head coaching job. Buccaneers are giving Todd Bowles a new three-year contract that continues to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, per source. He did have one year left on his deal, but this contract replaces that, and doesn’t preclude him from taking another head coaching job.

Bowles has experience being a head coach. The New York Jets hired Bowles as their head coach in 2015, and he lasted until 2018. Bowles coached the Jets to a 24-40 record during his three-year stint. He led them to a 10-6 record in his first year with the Jets but missed the playoffs. On December 30, 2018, the Jets fired Bowles after finishing 4–12.

Before becoming the head coach of the Jets, Bowles was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. On January 31, 2015, he was voted Associated Press (AP)'s Assistant Coach of the Year for his efforts during the 2014 season.

