"How would one go about removing likes from a tweet?" - Tom Brady leaves NFL fans in splits with hilarious message to Elon Musk regarding underwear photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently got put on blast by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she put up a video of Brady in nothing but boxers in a video last week.

In the video, Brady was sporting the Brady Brand boxers, and that’s what Gisele was showing off.

Brady made light of the situation and posted a quote tweet saying, “40K likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated, but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand” in response to a post with guy models posing in Brady Brand underwear.

The post received more than 40,000 likes, and Brady posted a funny response to it.

He quote tweeted that tweet saying, “.@elonmusk Hey man how’s it going? Just checking back in here, how would one go about removing likes from a tweet.”

Brady then took the situation a step further. He tweeted that he’d agree to send a fan a game-worn pair underwear if the fan also generated 40,000 likes for his tweet.

Brady Brand has a bunch of apparel from sportswear to underwear.

Tom Brady is optimistic for a good season

Brady will be entering his 23rd NFL season when he takes the field for the 2022 season. In his first season with the Buccaneers in 2020, he led them to and won the Super Bowl vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady recently spoke to the media on June 9 and is optimistic that the Buccaneers will play their best football this seaosn.

Brady said:

"The season's already started. You're competing every day out there. You're either getting better or you're getting worse. You're not going out there to break a sweat; you're going out there to get things done," Brady said. "I think this should be, in my opinion, our best opportunity to play our best football because we've been together the longest, and why shouldn't it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we've been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games, and now we've got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can."

The Buccaneers re-signed many key free agents, such as Leonard Fourette and Chris Godwin. They've added Logan Ryan, Russell Gage, and many other key guys to help them make another Super Bowl run.

