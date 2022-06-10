"We’d all obviously love to play with him" - Tom Brady confirms he wants Rob Gronkowski to return for 2022 NFL season 

When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, so did his former teammate and tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk retired following the 2018 season and took all of 2019 off. A season later, he requested to be traded to the Buccaneers, reuinting with Brady.

Brady recently spoke to the media and said that he obsiously wants Gronkowski back and would love to play with him again. Brady said:

“I think it’s just obviously totally up to him and we’d all obviously love to play with him, but he’s got to make the best decision for himself and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t we still got to go out there and figure out what to do.”

This off-season, Gronk became a free agent, and with Brady up in the air about returning, Gronk said he would likely return if Brady did. Gronk stated:

"It will factor into the situation. He's gotta do what he's gotta do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I've gotta do what I've gotta do what's best for myself - see where I'm feeling and all that type of stuff. So then, once I make that personal decision, we'll see what his decision is, and we'll take it from there."

Gronkowski also spoke with TMZ shortly after the season ended and told them that if he did return, it would be with the Buccaneers.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has been productive in the two seasons he's been with the Buccaneers

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski has been tremendously productive in the two seasons he has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's recorded 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games with the Bucs.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo This is Rob Gronkowski’s 32nd career game with 100 receiving yards, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history. This is Rob Gronkowski’s 32nd career game with 100 receiving yards, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history. https://t.co/hd6UvkyQpl

In his career, Gronkowski has 621 receptions, 9,286 receiving yards, and 92 career touchdowns. Gronkowksi holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season for a tight end with 17. He also holds the record for most career touchdowns by a tight end in the postseason with 15, and has the most 100-yard games for a tight end with 32.

