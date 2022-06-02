"Once that's over, things will magically clarify for Rob Gronkowski" - NFL analyst predicts when former Buccaneers tight end will return for 2022 NFL season

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends of all time. He's spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is currently a free agent. Gronkowski is still undecided whether or not he will return this season, but a decision is expected to be made soon.

Luckily for Tampa fans, he said that if he does return this season, it will be to play for the Buccaneers.

Analyst Dan Graziano recently joined "Get Up" and stated that he expects Gronkowski to make a decision once the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp is over.

Graziano said:

"Next week is the Buccaneers mandatory minicamp. I think once that's over, things will magically clarify for Rob Gronkowski. And he'll say he's going to be there in training camp. They'll get the contract on and everything but I think this is a guy who doesn't feel like going off season stuff at this point. Why would he?"

Gronkowski has had two productive seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games. Last season, he recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski told TMZ Sports days after Super Bowl that he would not returned if forced into a decision

Earlier this year, Rob Gronkowksi was asked by TMZ what he would do if he had to choose right now whether he would return or not. He responded by saying, "no," indicating that pressing him for a decision would mean he wouldn't return.

Gronk was asked the question just a few days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski told TMZ sports:

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. It's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing.'"

The 33-year-old also asked whether Tom Brady's potential return would factor into his decision. He stated:

"It will factor into the situation. He's gotta do what he's gotta do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I've gotta do what I've gotta do what's best for myself. See where I'm feeling and all that type of stuff. So then, once I make that personal decision, we'll see what his decision is, and we'll take it from there."

Luckily, Brady came out of retirement and re-joined the Bucs only recently, which could press Rob Gronkowski to also make his return.

