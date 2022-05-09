NFL Rumors: Insider claims Ndamukong Suh less likely to return to Buccaneers than Rob Gronkowski 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a couple of intriguing free agents that are on the market. One of those is star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. According to Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Suh is less likely to return to the Buccaneers next season than free agent tight end Rob Gronkowksi.

Greg Auman: "Not exactly. I said Suh is less likely than Gronk. I think I said 'not necessarily likely.'"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a busy off-season with them prioritizing re-singing a lot of their free agents. In this off-season, they've re-signed running backs Leonard Fournete and Gio Bernard.

They've also re-signed defensive linemen Will Gholston and Patrick O'Connor. Other re-signings include Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen, Aaron Stinnie, and Chris Godwin.

They have also added WR Russell Gage, OL Fred Johnson, G Shaq Mason, S Keanu Neal, DB Logan Ryan, and Deadrin Senat.

The Bucs haven't had many players leave in free agency. While guard Ali Marpet retired in the off-season, they lost Alex Cappa, Jordan Whitehead, OJ Howard, and Ronald Jones to free agency.

Ian Rapoport: "#Bucs Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet has made the decision to retire at age 28. The Super Bowl champion started since he entered the NFL from little Hobart College and has been stellar. Now, calls it quits."

Rob Gronkowski could return to the Buccaneers if he decides to return for the 2022 NFL season

Rob Gronkowski is one of the main pieces of the Buccaneers offense, but it's a mystery whether or not he'll return back to the NFL and Tampa Bay next season.

"It's just the Bucs," Gronk had said in an interview with TMZ recently. "Love that organization, man."

Right after the Buccaneers' season ended, Gronk was interviewed by TMZ asking if he'd return. He gave an ambiguous answer.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say 'no' right now, it's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing. It's way too soon, but like, you've got to give it some time, you've got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there, then. I would say, really, you really start thinking of what you're really going to do in about three, four, five weeks from now, especially in my situation."

The good news for the Bucs is that there is a good chance Gronkowski will return to the Bucs this year, but not so much for Suh.

