How Tom Brady's restructured contract helps Buccaneers re-sign Rob Gronkowsi and Ndamukong Suh

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time because of a rocket right arm, laser defensive scheme reading abilities and his willingness to sacrifice a few million in salary. This always helps his team afford the pieces needed to contend.

After famously frequently restructuring his deal while with the New England Patriots, Brady is already doing the same with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback will reportedly give up $9 million in salary, roughly the going rate for a backup quarterback, in order to give the Bucs a competitive advantage this offseason. It couldn't have come at a better time, either.

Tom Brady's pay cut could help Tampa afford Rob Gronkowsi and Ndamukong Suh

As Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper relayed, Todd Bowles would like to know if Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh could be back before this week’s draft. He said it won’t impact their draft choices either way, adding that he’s comfortable moving forward under any circumstances:

“It’s up in the air right now, but I feel OK about it. There are still things to work out, and we’ll see what the draft brings and we’ll keep working with those guys, as well.”

Interestingly enough, recent events involving Gronkowski, Suh, and Brady have all linked them to the New England Patriots, but things are not as they seem.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were filming a movie while Ndamukong Suh was visiting an old friend

The former New England pitch-and-catch combo was recently seen sporting Patriots gear along with former wide receiver Julian Edelman, but as Boston.com explained, it was likely for a movie:

We can’t prove anything, since the photos were scrubbed from the internet shortly after Edelman posted them to his Instagram with the caption “Game planning.” The three appear to be on a movie set... They appear to be wearing victorious Super Bowl LI shirts from the Patriots’ famous 34-28 victory over the Falcons after trailing 28-3."

As for Ndamukong Suh appearing in Boston? Well, it wasn't for a meeting with Bill Belichick and co. Suh was visiting his friend, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The two visited Fenway Park for a Red Sox game.

Gronkowski and Suh are available as free agents and in Gronk's case, it's Buccaneers or bust. We'll see if it's the same case for Suh.

