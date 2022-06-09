Ryan Fitzpatrick names Tom Brady's arch-rival as NFL's greatest quarterback ever

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retired last week after a remarkable 17 seasons in the NFL. During his time in the NFL, Fitzpatrick has played for nine different franchises and knows a thing or two about great quarterbacks.

During an interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast, the recently retired quarterback revealed that he thinks Peyton Manning is the greatest quarterback ever to play the game.

Fitzpatrick said:

"My favorite quarterback I got to play against was Peyton Manning. Peyton had the laser focus and everything else. I think Peyton is the greatest quarterback to ever live."

He added that Brady is the greatest champion, but Peyton is the greatest quarterback ever.

"I think Tom Brady is the greatest champion, but I think Peyton is the greatest quarterback to ever live. Everything that dude [Manning] did, he did everything with so much intent. He changed the game with how he approached it from the mental side with all the things they were doing in Indy... To have control and command in every aspect of the game like he did, he was the most impressive I ever saw."

Fitzpatrick added that nobody had the mental game that Brady possesses.

"To be able to do it for as long as he has on the mental side of it, to be able to be so locked in for every single game, that part of it and being a quarterback and knowing the grind that it takes week in and week out, that part of it just doesn't make sense to me. It's so incredible to look at [Brady's] preparation and how zoned and locked in he is for every single game. That part is unparalleled, unmatched by anybody."

Fitzpatrick himself completed 3,072 passes out of 5,060 (60.7 percent) while throwing for 34,990 yards in his career. He threw 223 touchdowns to 169 interceptions and had 2,623 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

His best season came in 2015 with the New York Jets, where he finished with a record of 10-6, throwing for a career-high 3,905 passing yards and career-high passing touchdowns with 31.

Comparing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's careers

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Both Brady and Manning are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

In his 18-year career, Manning went to four Super Bowls, winning two. He also won an NFL record five MVP awards with 14 Pro Bowl appearances.

On the other hand, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champ and has earned five NFL MVP honors and three regular-season MVP awards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' No. 12 is a 15-time Pro Bowler and is regarded as the GOAT by many of his peers.

