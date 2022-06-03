"We'll miss you Fitz" - NFL fans react to Ryan Fitzpatrick's retirement reports

Ryan Fitzpatrick played quarterback for nine different franchises. The journeyman quarterback officially retired from the NFL on Thursday. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2005 and was a regular feature in the league up until 2021.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. Threw for 34,990 passing yards and 223 TDs after coming into the league as a 7th-round pick out of Harvard. Gave fans some of the most memorable moments on and off the field.



In his career, Fitzpatrick completed 3,072 passes out of 5,060 (60.7 %) while throwing for 34,990 yards. He threw 223 touchdowns to 169 interceptions, had 2,623 rushing yards, and 21 rushing touchdowns.

His best season came in 2015 with the New York Jets, where he finished with a record of 10-6, throwing for a career-high 3,905 passing yards and career-high passing touchdowns with 31.

NFL fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts following the announcement.

Brett Kollmann tweeted:

"Legend. We’ll miss you Fitz."

This Twitter user tweeted that he may not be a Hall-of-Famer but he'll always be loved by the NFL community.

This user agreed that everyone loves Fitzpatrick.

This person remembered a time when the quarterback won him money on his birthday after his legendary facemask pass.

This Twitter user tweeted that the NFL won't be the same.

One user tweeted that he is the best backup of all-time.

One person thinks this is the most devastating news this offseason.

This person tweeted that he was the greatest mediocre quarterback of all-time.

Another user instead listed the nine franchises that the quarterback played for.

Jerry Jones Burner ✭ @Dallas_Burner

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

This Twitter user thinks he'd start over Sam Darold or Daniel Jones right now.

The nine teams Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for

Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick played for a whopping nine times, more than a quarter of the NFL franchises.

He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2005 and played with them for just two seasons. In 2007 he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following his one season with the Bengals, he spent the next four seasons in with the Buffalo Bills.

The next two seasons (2013 and 2014), he spent his time in the AFC South. His one year with the Tennessee Titans was followed by a year at the Houston Texans.

The quarterback then spent the next two campaigns with the New York Jets. He then travelled south, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years between 2017 and 2018.

He spent two campaigns with the Miami Dolphins between 2019-2020 before joining the Washington Football Team in 2021. Unfortunately, here he suffered a season-ending hip injury in the first game of the season.

Mike Camerlengo @MCamerlengo in honor of Ryan Fitzpatrick possibly retiring here's a quick breakdown of his incredible no-look pass in honor of Ryan Fitzpatrick possibly retiring here's a quick breakdown of his incredible no-look pass https://t.co/o4P70QsgIf

Following this, the veteran quarterback opted to retire. No longer will we see the hugely popular figure put his head down and charge bravely for first downs or hurl deep passes with inerring accuracy for chunk plays and touchdowns. He will be missed in the NFL, as he was last season.

NFL UK @NFLUK



A highlight reel like no other



The best of Ryan Fitzpatrick - 2018 Season What a man!A highlight reel like no otherThe best of Ryan Fitzpatrick - 2018 Season What a man!A highlight reel like no other 🙌The best of Ryan Fitzpatrick - 2018 Season 👏 https://t.co/aijcSVFmo0

