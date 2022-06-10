“It’s a bunch of air” - Rich Eisen continues to defend Tom Brady years after Deflategate

On January 18, 2015, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship game. The win was a convincing blowout, but the Patriots had the help of deflated footballs. After a thorough investigation, officials discovered that the Patirots deflated footballs used doing the game and the air pressure was off.

While many didn't think it was a big deal, some thought the Patriots used it to their advantage in their victory.

Analyst Rich Eisen isn't one of those people. He defended the franchise on the topic when he spoke on The Rich Eisen Show.

Here's what he said:

“Do you know how in the sports world there are teams that succeed? And the rest of the league wonders how they're doing it? And they're just saying how they like, how do they keep pulling that off? How do they keep doing that?"

He continued:

"The Patriots and football was just like, well, they're not playing by the same rules as everyone else. And then he would come back that, you know, outside of the videoing and anything else."

He went on:

Yeah, you know, they're playing by the same stuff as everyone else. And then the conspiracy theories hit. That's when the conspiracy theories would go crazy."

Eisen concluded by saying:

"The ball Tom Brady threw that was brought to the attention of the NFL, that sparked deflategate and an investigation and then the suspension of Brady. That ball was intercepted by the opponent. So usually, there's really nothing there. It's a bunch of air. "

Not everyone agrees with the analyst and would counter that if the league suspended the quarterback for it, then there must be something in it.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Rich Eisen discusses the Rams salary cap following Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp extensions

Rich Eisen defended the Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, following their recent offseason negotiations.

The Rams recently signed Allen Robinson to a big deal, restructured Aaron Donald's contract and extended Cooper Kupp's contract too. This has led to disbelief among some fans as they cannot see how the Rams can afford it.

Here's what the analyst had to say:

"With the defending champions the Los Angeles Rams. Where the concept is, everybody's playing by the same rules. And the same salary cap, how the hell do they keep doing this? How the hell do they keep doing this?"

Eisen continued:

"And this is just wait till they bring back Odell, signing everyone one of their major players back for a nine figure deal... Sometimes you sign a nine figure deal and there is a lot of phony money in it. It's just really a one year deal dressed up, you got to take a look at all the guaranteed dollars that are thrown in there."

He concluded his point by saying:

"Well, the latest deal from the Rams, Aaron Donald was a deal with real money. There wasn't any years added to it. So they basically just said, Here's more money for you. And everybody's like, how the hell are they doing that?"

The analyst is clearly no friend to conspiracy theorists. Though this will do nothing to stop people talking, he possibly has a point. It will be interesting to see whether the Rams continue their spending and if so, whether Eisen will defend them once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far