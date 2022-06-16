"Trying to take my head off"- Tom Brady admits Aaron Donald's gym videos make him consider retiring once again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired this offseason after 22 years but was hungry for another Super Bowl run. The 45-year old decided to return to the Buccaneers after 40 days of retirement. To win an eighth ring, Brady will have to tiptoe around some of the most dangerous defenders in the NFL, such as Los Angeles Rams colossus Aaron Donald.

Brady recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and talked about being part-crazy for returning to football at the age of 45. Interestingly, the topic of Aaron Donald came up.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

When you are as accomplished as Tom Brady, you have something of a target on your back, especially with regards to the younger defenders.

Here's what the legendary quarterback had to say:

"I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. I'm 45 years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off."

He continued:

"I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram like, damn, maybe I should've retired you know, because he's a beast. But, you know, I had the appetite to compete and it's going to be gone soon. I mean, there's no doubt about it. And I got to, you know, just really appreciate with the time I have left because it meant a lot."

Aaron Donald was recently seen in a viral video blocking knife thrusts as part of his routine. Standing at 6' 1", Donald is 127 kilograms of muscle and has a history of bursting through offensive lines before hammering quarterbacks.

sirwilkins @sir_wilkins Can we talk about how Araon Donald is not from this world . He also has a phenomenal hair line Can we talk about how Araon Donald is not from this world . He also has a phenomenal hair line https://t.co/hOsVKxzH9n

It should come as no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback keeps a close eye on Aaron Donald.

Tom Brady's injury history

At 45 years old and having played for 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady has had a relatively healthy career. That being said, you can't play for that long and not pick up some nasty injuries.

In 2008, he suffered perhaps the most severe injury of his career. He tore his left ACL and MCL in the 1st quarter of Week 1, had surgery and missed the rest of the season.

He had surgery on his foot in January 2011 for a stress fracture that could have stemmed back to 2008.

He also suffered a lacerated right (throwing) hand in 2017. The injury occurred in practice the Wednesday leading up to the AFC Championship vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it required 12 stitches, he still played.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Patriots QB Tom Brady had an appointment earlier this week to remove the 12 stitches on his throwing hand that he played with against the #Jaguars , sources say. Now he’s really on to Super Bowl LII. #Patriots QB Tom Brady had an appointment earlier this week to remove the 12 stitches on his throwing hand that he played with against the #Jaguars, sources say. Now he’s really on to Super Bowl LII.

In 2021, the quarterback had surgery to repair a partially-torn MCL that had been an issue since the 2019 season.

While Brady has been lucky in his career, he does have to worry about being hit. He signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to be an analyst once he decides to retire, and that could come after this season.

We will see him and the Buccaneers in action when the 2022 season kicks off in a few more months.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Dan Patrick Show

