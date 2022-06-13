"Is he paying for these interviews?" - NFL fans react to Cam Newton's latest comments regarding free agency, Tom Brady, and more

Former New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has made headlines recently about comments made on a few different subjects.

Newton talked about his time in New England and called it a "fuc*ed" up situation.

Newton said:

"Carolina, I put myself in another f--- up situation. I was signed on Thursday, I played on Sunday. At what point did you think you was gonna be successful? That next week, I started. That's still up under 10 days of you being on the team, and you're still trying to learn an offense. So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain't got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying that Cam put himself in a f--- up situation."

Newton went on to say that he saw himself as more valuable than Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

"I saw myself more valuable than a Tom Brady, I saw myself more valuable than an Aaron Rodgers, than a Peyton Manning. Because I can go into their community, but they can never go to my community."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Then gets a lot of push back on



@CameronNewton : "There's not 32 guys better than me. On my soul."Then gets a lot of push back on @thepivot .@CameronNewton: "There's not 32 guys better than me. On my soul."Then gets a lot of push back on @thepivot https://t.co/zoMihgf0qh

Fans were quick to take to Twitter and discuss Newton's comments.

This Twitter user questioned if Newton paid for these interviews because there was no reason for him to be answering these questions.

Hear4Sports @Hear4Sports @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot Someone please answer this. is Cam paying for these interviews ? Because there’s 0 reason for him to be interviewed. Many other former players I rather hear from @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot Someone please answer this. is Cam paying for these interviews ? Because there’s 0 reason for him to be interviewed. Many other former players I rather hear from

This Twitter user questioned how the interview had anything to do with being a starting quarterback in the league.

Custodian Chris @CamDaCustodian @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot How does that have anything to do with being a QB in the nfl lmao @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot How does that have anything to do with being a QB in the nfl lmao

This Twitter user could not believe Newton said he was better than Manning, Brady, and Rodgers.

This Twitter user replied to the Tweet with a confused Russell Westbrook meme.

Another Twitter user seemed confused by Newton's comments.

This Twitter user thought what Newton said was comical.

This Twitter user wrote that something in Newton's cigar made him talk that way.

This Twitter user wrote Newton must have been high to have made such comments.

This Twitter user thought Newton was full of lies.

This Twitter user pointed out that the comments came from someone who struggles to complete seven-yard throws.

🅿️gh🅿️ls @pghpls @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot This the same guy who struggles to complete 7 yard throws lmfao @NFL_DovKleiman @CameronNewton @thepivot This the same guy who struggles to complete 7 yard throws lmfao

Cam Newton has struggled in his last two seasons in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Last season, Newton went 0-5 in the five games he started for the franchise and struggled with his performances. He threw for only 684 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions.

Two seasons ago with the Patriots, he went 7-8 as the starter while throwing eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

