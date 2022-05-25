NFL Rumors: Panthers looking to bring back Cam Newton under two conditions

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly still looking to add a veteran quarterback to their roster after free agency and the NFL draft. Last season, they signed a familiar face in Cam Newton midway through the season when Sam Darnold went down with injuries. It seems as if the Panthers would be interested in bringing Netwon back again on two conditions,

According to Jonathan M. Alexander, who covers the Panthers, Newton must accept a smaller salary and he needs to accept that he won't enter camp as the starting quarterback.

Last season, Newton went 0-5 in the five games he started for the franchise and struggled with his performances. He threw for only 684 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions.

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer spoke earlier this off-season about a potential Newton reunion.

Fitterer said:

"I think we’re still having thoughts. We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him."

He continued:

"We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

The Carolina Panthers could add Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo

While Carolina added Matt Coral in the third-round of the 2022 NFL draft, they are expected to add at least one more quarterback before the season starts, even just for more competition.

The two names that are constantly brought up as potential signings are Jimmy Garropolo and Baker Mayfield. Steve Reed, a sportswriter for the Associated Press in Charlotte, N.C., covering Carolina, tweeted on Friday afternoon that the franchise is still interested in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Carolina are likely to wait until the Browns either agree to pay some of his salary, or cut Mayfield. The quarterback is due a $18.8 million guaranteed salary this season after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option in 2021.

As it stands, the Panthers will head into the 2022 season with Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, Matt Coral, and Davis Cheeks as their quarterbacks.

