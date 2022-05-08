“It’s akin to something his nemesis OBJ did” - Mike Florio advises Baker Mayfield on best way to get out of Cleveland

The Browns and Baker Mayfield don't seem to have any direction on what's next for the fifth-year quarterback. When Cleveland drafted Mayfield number one overall in the 2018 NFL draft, the plan was to have him be their franchise quarterback for the forseaable future.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns and Texans still are finalizing official trade compensation for Deshaun Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.



Five picks for Watson. Browns and Texans still are finalizing official trade compensation for Deshaun Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.Five picks for Watson.

After four seasons, Cleveland has decided to move on from Mayfield as they traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this off-season. Since acquiring Watson, the Browns have been unable to trade Mayfield, with teams not wanting to pay him the $18.8 million he's due this season.

Analyst Mike Florio brought up an ideal situation where Mayfield and the Browns can move on from one another.

Florio said:

“If Baker Mayfield really wants out, if he really wants to be released by the Browns, there's something he could do. And it's akin to something his now-nemesis, OBJ, did back in early November. He gave up some money. You want out? Hey, Baker, you want out? Let's cut that $18.8 million in half. Let's come, let's strike a deal where we save some of our money and you get to go somewhere else right now.

"And maybe the Browns hope that Baker Mayfield presses pause on being pissed off about the circumstance and thinks ‘maybe if I just say I'll take half of what you owe me.’ That's a lot to give up. It’s a lot to give up, especially when you have to pay half of in taxes anyway. But if that's the ticket out, and the sooner you get out, the sooner you lay the foundation for what comes next.”

The Browns are in a tough position after they exercised Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option a season ago

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

After the 2020-2021 season, where Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a road playoff victory against the Steelers, the Browns picked up Mayfield's fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

Mayfield's fifth-year option gives him $18.8 million guaranteed for the 2022 season. While he is no longer the starter for Cleveland, they don't want to pay him that full salary this season.

Not only does Cleveland not want to pay that price for Mayfield, but it seems like no other team wants to take on that contract, which is making it hard to trade him. If Mayfield can agree to a pay cut, then maybe there's a way he can be released or traded.

Edited by Windy Goodloe