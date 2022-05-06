“He blew it” - Colin Cowherd slams Baker Mayfield amid career uncertainty

Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns, and while there was some interest in a trade revolving around him at draft time, there is none currently.

Colin Cowherd went on The Herd to talk about Mayfield amid his career uncertainties.

Cowherd said:

“Here's what's interesting. And these are very divergent decisions. Sam Darnold got a second team to give him a chance. In fact, Carolina was willing to pay him a ton and give up three picks."

He went on to say:

"Baker cannot find a second gig. Baker blew a great opportunity. Nick Chubb, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Kevin Stefanski. Myles Garrett. 90% of the quarterbacks in this league don't get that opportunity."

He continued, saying:

"offensive coach, best 0-line, unbelievable running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb... Like, he blew it."

Cowherd compared Mayfield to Sam Darnold and noted how Darnold didn't completely blow it like Mayfield:

"Sam Darnold's different. He's just not talented enough to overcome the Jets mess or Carolina's lousy roster... Sam's just not talented enough. But he didn't blow it. Baker's different. They root for Sam Darnold, my buddies all want him to succeed. They really like him. He's big. He's athletic. He's just got a quirky release and cognitively, Sam lets go of about two passes a game."

The Cleveland Browns are having a hard time trading Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

When the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, it was clearly their intention that he would be their new franchise quarterback. Furious at the news, Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland. The Browns are reportedly having a hard time moving him, as no team wants to pay the $18.8 million he's due this season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk New article from ESPN show how hard it will be for the Browns and Baker Mayfield to mend fences, if the Browns decide to try to keep him around. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgQc New article from ESPN show how hard it will be for the Browns and Baker Mayfield to mend fences, if the Browns decide to try to keep him around. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgQc

Let's not forget his impressive rookie campaign. He even won the Browns their first playoff win in the last 26 years in 2021. That game was a smashing 48-37 victory over their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch. Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch.

The "disrespected" quarterback had a down year last year, going 6-8. He played last season with a shoulder injury that clearly hindered his performance and thus the Browns' season.

In his Cleveland career, the quarterback has thrown for 14,125 yards, 89 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

He is only two seasons removed from winning a playoff game and going 11-5. If released, there are definitely some teams that would take a chance on him.

