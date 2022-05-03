“It’s all quiet on the western front” - Analyst says lack of tweets from NFL players supporting Baker Mayfield is telling

It's been a few days since the 2022 NFL draft concluded, and Baker Mayfield is still with the Cleveland Browns. When a high-profile like Mayfield's is on the trade block, players usually lobby for their team to acquire them, but this hasn't happened in this case.

Kyle Brandt said on GMFB that nobody is showing support for Mayfield with the position he's in and it's concerning that nobody is tweeting any recruitment messages. Brandt said:

“We're in this era now where the players are constantly tweeting recruiting. ‘I love you, I played ball in Oklahoma with you. Let's do this.’ No one is saying anything. No one in Cleveland is saying anything about ‘let's keep him, or someone should come get my guy.’ It is all quiet on the western front about a player that everyone has an opinion about.

He went on to say:

An extremely famous number one pick, Heisman Trophy winner, huge profile in this league. Crickets. I don't think the players like this guy. I don't think his reputation is good amongst players in the league, or teammates, or future teammates. And if there are? Speak now because your guy's getting beaten up and he doesn't have a job.

He summarized the situation as he concluded:

So deafening silence from everybody in Seattle and the stuff coming from Carolina is toxic. I think he's a good quarterback. But apparently, the other players don't because they're not saying it.”

Brandt makes a valid point. When the news broke that Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams wanted out of Green Bay, Derek Carr recruited him on Twitter and even said he'd buy him a car if he joined the Raiders. Whereas Mayfield isn't receiving any kind of support like that.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Raiders QB Derek Carr to @CollinsworthPFF on Davante Adams saying it would be a dream if they played together again: “I said I’m gonna full-court press the guy when he’s a free agent. There’s no doubt. I’ll buy him a car. Whatever I gotta do. He’d fit in so well with our guys.” #Raiders QB Derek Carr to @CollinsworthPFF on Davante Adams saying it would be a dream if they played together again: “I said I’m gonna full-court press the guy when he’s a free agent. There’s no doubt. I’ll buy him a car. Whatever I gotta do. He’d fit in so well with our guys.” https://t.co/B6pS9kWGAo

Baker Mayfield's best days could be behind him

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Mayfield showed some spark during his rookie season as he went 6-7 as a starter. While completing 63.8% of his passes, he had a career-high 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, finishing the season with a passer rating of 93.7.

In his sophomore year, he won six games again but lost three more as a starter than the previous season, going 6-10. While he threw for the most yards in a single season of his career, he also turned the ball over more. That year, he threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The third year in the league saw Mayfield's best year. He led the Browns to the playoffs and picked up a 48-37 victory over the Steelers in the wildcard round. That gave Cleveland their first playoff victory in over 25 years.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12 Baker Mayfield was 11-5 and won a playoff game 3 years removed from 0-16 and local radio wants Mitch Trubisky. #Browns Baker Mayfield was 11-5 and won a playoff game 3 years removed from 0-16 and local radio wants Mitch Trubisky. #Browns

Last season, Mayfield regressed. He made the decision to play through an injury, struggling courageously the whole season. At the time, this had a mixed reception. The quarterback received support and sympathy from some fans and criticism from others for risking his health.

He finished 6-8 and missed the final game of the season to undergo surgery. The Browns finished the season 8-9 and third in the AFC North.

Though he clearly has the talent, it is going to be tough to facilitate a trade as he is due $18.8 million this season. We will have to wait and see what happens with quarterback this season.

LIVE POLL Q. WIll Baker Mayfield be traded? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell