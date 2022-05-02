NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield draws concrete interest from 1 NFC team

The 2022 NFL draft concluded over the weekend and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns.

Ever since Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade, the two questions have been when and where will Mayfield be traded? Many teams addressed their quarterback needs in the draft this past weekend, which makes it seem like there is less interest in a trade.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, one NFC team is still interested in the star quarterback. Fowler said:

“The Browns are willing to pay some of Baker Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed, but not all of it. “Teams are waiting that out, slow-playing it and they don’t intend to pay much of that money at all. Some teams like Seattle, if he’s released, would explore it and get involved."

He went on to say:

"Right now, this could drag out. I talked to one GM in the league who said, ‘They should hold onto him because quarterback situations around the league change. Maybe injuries happen.”

The Browns picking up Mayfield’s fifth-year option makes it harder to trade him

After the 2020-2021 season, the Cleveland Browns decided to exercise Mayfield’s fifth-year option, locking him up to a fully guaranteed $18.8 million for the season.

When the Browns elected to pick up his fifth-year option a year ago, it seemed like the sensible option. The quarterback was coming off the best season of his career and led Cleveland to the playoffs. The Browns had an 11-5 regular-season record and he set a career-high in passer rating that season with a 95.9 rating.

That season included the Browns' first playoff victory in 25 years. They beat their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 48-37 on the road at Heinz Field. In the victory, Mayfield went 21 from 34 for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

The quarterback had a big decline in production and as a leader last season for the Browns and went 6-8 as a starter. The Browns finished third in the AFC North with a 8-9 record, a disappointment after the previous campaign.

Since the Browns picked up that fifth-year option, they have to pay him the full $18.8 million. This is because all fifth-year option contracts for rookies are fully guaranteed. As a result of this, any team that acquires him would have to take on the full $18.8 million unless the Browns are willing to pay some of it too.

Either way, that’s what’s making the trade tough right now.

