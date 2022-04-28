"He should have been more disappointed in his play" - Shannon Sharpe says Baker Mayfield should be more upset with himself than with Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may not be a member of the Browns for much longer. Part of the reason is that he hasn't lived up to his expectations as he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, and his attitude and leadership have been questionable.

NFL analyst and former tight end Shannon Sharpe spoke about Mayfield and his time in Cleveland on Undisputed and said the quarterback should be disappointed in his play:

"The Browns were never happy with Baker because they tolerated Baker until they replaced him. There's only so long that immaturity and inconsistency will allow you to stay in a place. They're going to start searching for your replacement. Yes, they were snooping around and were not going to tell him anything. But it got out for some reason. Obviously, he should have been disappointed, but he should have been more disappointed in his play."

Mayfield showed some spark during his rookie season as he went 6-7 as a starter, completing 63.8 percent of passes and a career-high 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He finished the season with a passer rating of 93.7.

Mayfield was a full-time starter in his second season in the league but regressed. He won six games again but lost three more as a starter, going 6-10. While he threw for the most yards in a single season in his career, he also turned the ball over more with 21 interceptions to 22 passing touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield had a poor 2021-2022 season after a career season in 2020

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

While the Browns have seemingly moved on from Mayfield, what he did in the 2020-2021 season is unforgettable. Mayfield led the Browns to a regular-season record of 11-5 with a playoff birth. Mayfield also gave the Browns their first playoff victory since 1994 and helped them win their first road playoff game since 1969.

No other Browns quarterback has been able to do that in the last 25 years. Mayfield went 21 of 34 for 263 yards in that game and threw for three touchdowns. He went 11-5 during the regular season that year while throwing for 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

Following his stellar third season, Mayfield's productivity dropped this past season. He started in 14 games, going 6-8 as the starter and posting the second-lowest passer rating in his career (83.1).

Mayfield may be able to revive his career elsewhere, but for now, the question is, where will he end up?

