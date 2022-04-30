NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers exploring trades for Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo

The Carolina Panthers made, somewhat, of a surprising pick last night when they selected OL Ickey Ekwonu with their first-round pick last night at pick number six. While the Panthers didn't add a quarterback in the off-season via trade or free-agency, many thought they would select a quarterback with their first-round pick.
Instead, they used their pick to upgrade their offensive line. The Panthers didn't hold a second-round pick, nor did they elect to trade into the round for a quarterback. While the Panthers didn't use their pick on a quarterback, many around the league believe they will be in play to acquire a veteran quarterback.
Joe Person reported earlier this morning that Scott Fitterer said all options are open, and one would believe those options include San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Panthers quarterback room currently consists of Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Walker appeared in four games last season for the Panthers as he started in one game, coming away victorious in his lone start. His season stats included 44 attempts with 25 completions for 200 yards and an interception.
Darnold saw much more action last season than Walker. Darnold started 11 games, going 4-7, while throwing for 2,527 yards, 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 5 rushing touchdowns.
With the Panthers quarterback room consisting of just Darnold and Walker, they'll have to add, at least, one more guy to the mix during the draft or shortly after via trade or free-agency.
The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are in active talks that surround a Baker Mayfield trade
The Panthers and the Browns are currently in active talks regarding a Baker Mayfield, a source confirmed to Joseph Person.
While there could be interest in a Garoppolo trade, it hasn't been confirmed that there have been talks between the two teams yet like there is with Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield will find his way out of Cleveland one way or another as they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Cleveland Browns this off-season. If the Panthers do acquire Mayfield, it's reported that the Browns want them to take on a major chunk of his $18.8 million that he is due this season.
With the draft concluding tomorrow, a deal could be done as soon as tonight or as late as next week, but only time will tell what the Panthers do at the quarterback position.