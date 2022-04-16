"His play was atrocious"- NFL analyst blasts Cam Newton's career in New England

In 2015, Cam Newton had a sensational MVP season, while leading the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. In Carolina, he became their all-time leader in many categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

In 2020, Newton was a free-agent and signed with the New England Patriots. He started most of the season but wasn't the same player that he was in Carolina.

John Middlekauff went on the 3 and Out podcast and talked about Newton's performance in New England, saying that he played atrociously during his time there.

"Cam was a guy that I wasn't that big a fan of, honestly. He earned a lot of credit. And a lot of like, I turned the corner a little bit, not obviously, his play was atrocious. But like he did in New England, they liked him in New England, like you get along with Belichick. And they think you work hard and grind. Like, I respect that. It's not I don't think I would have lasted the New England. I've got to know a couple people that worked there for a long time. Like, it's hard. "

Cam Newton had an underwhelming season with the New England Patriots

After nine solid seasons in Carolina, Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on July 8th, 2020. He was named the starting quarterback and team captain of the Patriots on September 3, ahead of Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Newton went 7-8 as the starter for the Patriots, but his performance wasn't good. In 15 games, Newton threw 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Not only did he throw more picks than touchdowns, which isn't good, he averaged a touchdown pass almost every other game.

Newton also threw for only 2,657 yards which averaged 177 passing yards per game, which is extremely low in today's scenario.

Following a disappointing season with the Patriots, Newton returned to Carolina for a second stint with the Panthers after Sam Darnold got hurt.

Newton went 0-5 as the starter in the five games he started and again, struggled with his performance. He threw for only 684 yards with 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

He remains a free agent and is waiting patiently to join a team in the right situation. Cam Newton will likely serve as a backup in 2022.

