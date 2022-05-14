NFL Rumors: Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers remain in touch over potential return for upcoming season

At the 2022 NFL Draft, many people had thought that, in the absence of Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers would select a quarterback with their sixth-overall pick. They chose not to, and drafted OL Ickey Ekwonu to upgrade their offensive line.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer is open to the idea of Cam Newton re-signing with the Panthers this season and has remained in touch with him. He explained the situation to Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk.

“I think we’re still having thoughts. We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

Fitterer added that Newton is a team player and unselfish. He also said that younger players benefit from Newton's presence.

"I think that mindset is he’s always going to compete to start. I mean that’s just the competitor that he is. The one thing I learned about him is how unselfish he is and what a team guy he is. I had this perception from the outside coming in here who I thought he was. He was one of the hardest workers on our team. He’s a leader. He took the young guys under his wing. They do look up to him naturally. He does have that presence, but he’s a team-first guy. He’s a competitor, but he’s a team-first guy so we have no problem bringing him in.”

Carolina Panthers brought Cam Newton back last season

In 2020, Newton was a free-agent and signed with the New England Patriots. He started most of the season but wasn't the same player that he was in Carolina.

In 15 games, Newton threw 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 7-8 as the starter for the Patriots.

Following a disappointing season with New England, Newton returned to Carolina for a second stint with the Panthers after Sam Darnold got hurt.

Cam Newton's second spell with the Panthers wasn't what he had envisioned. Newton went 0-5 in the five games he started and again struggled with his performance. He threw for only 684 yards with 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

Maybe, Newton will be third time lucky if he signs with the Panthers again. A little bit of extra luck compared to last season will also be handy.

