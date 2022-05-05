"Don't think it's close" - NFL analyst makes bold claim when comparing Saints roster to Tom Brady's Buccaneers

The NFC South division has been a competitive battle between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last two seasons since Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers. While the Saints won the division in 2020, the Buccaneers won it last season for the first time since 2007.

Former NFL linebacker and current analyst Bart Scott gave a bold take on First Take, stating that the Saints have a better roster than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they have more stability.

Scott said:

“I think that the Saints should be the favorite. I think there is more stability there. I think that their team and their core have been together. You’ve seen a lot of key pieces from Tampa leaving, the biggest is Bruce Arians. I know he's upstairs. But we'll see what happens now. There’s tremendous pressure on Todd Bowles. He's getting a great team, but he has expectations. Super Bowl or bust. When you look at what's happened in this rivalry over the last couple of years and I was with Cam Jordan a couple of weeks ago. And he reminded me that they’re 4-1 against terrific Tom and his crew."

Scott talks about the additions of Tyrann Mathieu, Michael Thomas, and Chris Olave being a massive help for the Saints this season.

Scott added:

"Well, they just got better with the Honey Badger, and you pair him with Marcus Maye, already have Lattimore out there, and you know Keyshawn, his little cousin aka Mini-Me is coming back (Michael Thomas), and he's healthy. So he's happy. He's motivated. And then they go out and they get Chris Olave. You talk about that pair, those skill sets.

"If you can win with Trevor Simeon, and you can win with Taysom Hill? Why shouldn't you be able to beat these guys with Jameis Winston, who had him at 5-2 before he got hurt? I don't think it's close. I think looking at the rosters, outside the quarterback position. Granted, it’s a huge thing. I think that the Saints have a better roster. I think they have more depth and they have an experienced group that has played together and is going to continue to stick together.”

While the Saints may be 4-1 against the Buccaneers since Tom Brady was there, the win the Bucs got was the most important out of all of those games.

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 30-20 in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

