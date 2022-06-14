Tom Brady issues stern challenge to new Buccaneers teammate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high expectations this season, as Tom Brady will be returning to the NFL for a 23rd year. The Buccaneers have been busy this offseason in free agency, retaining Brady and promoting Todd Bowles to head coach after Bruce Arians retired.

One of the more important additions to the Buccaneers this offseason has been wide receiver Russell Gage. The receiver signed a three-year deal worth $30 million this off-season with the Buccaneers. In the last two seasons, Gage has recorded 138 catches for 1,556 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tom Brady is challenging Gage to have an important role right away.

Here's what he said:

“That is a very important role for an offense that throws the ball as much as we do. Russ, when he is out there, there is a lot of work that needs to go into the next six weeks to be ready. We’re challenged right out of the box this year."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady: Russell Gage has to have a big year for us. wp.me/pbBqYq-cir9 Tom Brady: Russell Gage has to have a big year for us. wp.me/pbBqYq-cir9

Russell Gage is epected to be WR2 as Chris Godwin recovers from a knee injury

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay already has a lot of talent at the position with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. On December 19, 2021, Godwin tore his ACL and sprained his MCL in the 9-0 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers franchise-tagged Godwin before eventually signing him to a three-year $60 million deal. Godwin finished with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in just 14 games, his second 1,000-yard season in three years.

Tampa Bay do not currently have a timetable for Godwin's return, and they'll allow him to return when he's ready.

Head coach Todd Bowles said:

"When he's ready to go, he's ready to go. We don't put a timetable on it. He's coming along. Obviously, he's better than where he was. But, he's not where he needs to be. He's coming along – he works hard."

For now, the Buccaneers will head into the season with Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, and Breshad Perriman as their receivers while Godwin recovers.

It will be great to see Brady and company in action when the 2022 season kicks off under three months time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far