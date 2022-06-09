"Just bring Gronk back and we ready for that revenge tour" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's message at Buccaneers minicamp

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has spent the last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but currently remains a free agent. OTAs have already happened, and the Buccaneers are now in minicamp, but Gronk is still undecided on whether or not he will join the team.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers' Twitter handle shared a video of Tom Brady's message to fans.

Brady said:

"What's up, Bucs fans! We're here at minicamp, picture day, getting our things right for the year. So we're all excited, we're working hard, we have a long way to go. It's just the beginning but thanks for your support. We'll see you soon when it's live. We're getting closer, one day at a time. Here we go!"

Besides the general reactions that seemed to share Brady's excitement for the upcoming season, a few Twitter users appeared more eager to see Gronkowski back in a Bucccaneers shirt and curious to know the tight end's whereabouts.

𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡 @TampaJ21 @Buccaneers @TomBrady Just bring Gronk back and we ready for that revenge tour @Buccaneers @TomBrady Just bring Gronk back and we ready for that revenge tour 💯😈

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 to help Buccaneers win second Super Bowl in franchise history

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On March 24, 2019, after nine seasons, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL at 29 years old.

On April 21, 2020, the New England Patriots, who still held Gronkowski's rights, traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Gronk recorded 45 receptions for 623 yards and scored seven touchdowns. In the four playoff games during their 2020 Super Bowl run, he helped his team by recording eight receptions for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers would gladly welcome Gronk back, but it's up to him to decide if he wants to play another year or not.

