"That was the most important free agent signing of the year" - NFL analyst believes Leonard Fournette is the key to Buccaneers' success in 2022

One of the key off-season signings for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason was retaining running back Leonard Fournette. The highly rated former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was in superb form for Tampa Bay last season and will be one to watch in 2022.

Jeff Darlington spoke about the Buccaneers' off-season moves on Get Up and spoke highly of the running back.

He thinks that the star was the most important free agent singing Tampa Bay made.

Darlington said:

"The fact that they got Leonard Fournette back is hugely important. I can make the case that was the most important free agent signing of the year because without him, I don't think that the Bucs can go to the Super Bowl."

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Fournette played his best football down the stretch. During Tampa's four-game playoff run, he recorded 64 attempts for 300 yards while scoring three rushing touchdowns. He also notched 18 receptions for 148 yards and a receiving touchdown. In the regular season, he only started in three games but had 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

This past season, he got more of a workload and was the Buccaneers' feature running back during his first full season with the team. In 2022 he recorded 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and also two receiving touchdowns.

Fournette was certainly one of the more important signings for the Buccaneers this offseason. The Buccaneers also re-signed Carlton Davis, Breshad Perriman, while also adding Logan Ryan and Russell Gage.

Leonard Fournette helped the Buccaneers become Super Bowl champions

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons

On May 1, 2020, the Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Fournette's contract, which would have made him a free agent in 2021. On August 31, 2020, the Jaguars waived Fournette after being unable to trade him.

Fournette played well in Jacksonville, but as they were rebuilding, they felt that he didn't live up to the expectations the team had when they drafted him fourth-overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

the Sports ON Tap @thesportsontap



The RB was selected 4th overall by Jacksonville in 2017



BREAKING: Jaguars have waived Leonard Fournette.The RB was selected 4th overall by Jacksonville in 2017 BREAKING: Jaguars have waived Leonard Fournette.The RB was selected 4th overall by Jacksonville in 2017 😳 https://t.co/eqvI4W7aEY

As a rookie, the running back rushed for 1,040 yards while scoring 10 total touchdowns. In his sophomore year, he struggled with injuries, though in the eight games he played, he recorded 439 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

He recorded another 1,000+ yard rushing season in 2019, which was his last year in Jacksonville.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



H/T Leonard Fournette is the first rookie in NFL history with 2 rushing TD in the first quarter of a playoff game.H/T @EliasSports Leonard Fournette is the first rookie in NFL history with 2 rushing TD in the first quarter of a playoff game.H/T @EliasSports https://t.co/sXhIgvw6qh

On September 6, 2020, the running back signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. He signed a new three-year contract this offseason and is looking forward to his future with the Buccaneers.

If he continues in last year's form, Tampa Bay will doubtless be in for a successful campaign. A campaign in which their only ambition is to win the Super Bowl.

With Tom Brady leading a dynamic and dangerous offense that boasts receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, having a star running back completes their attack. Not to mention the rumors that future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski might return for one last year.

It will be fascinating to see him back on the field when the season kicks off later this year.

