"I think he’s done" - Buccaneers receiver shares honest opinion about Rob Gronkowski's comeback possibility

On June 21, 2022, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. Gronkowski announced the news on his Instagram.

He wrote:

“I want to thank the whole entire first-class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

While he seems set on retiring, Gronk retired in 2019 and then returned the very next season. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him change his mind, as he's done it before.

Wide recever Mike Evans, however, thinks Gronk is set on retiring.

Evans said:

“It hurts to lose Gronk, the best tight end ever,” said Mike Evans. “We’re going to miss Gronk.”

“I hope he comes back,” joked Evans. “With Tom and Gronk you never know. I wouldn’t be mad if he came back, I’d be excited. But I think he’s done. He plays the tight end position with max effort, he takes a pretty big beating and I’ve seen his body after some of the games and I understand why (he retired).”

Mike Evans was excited when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady texted him that he was going to return this season

Although he knows Gronk is retired, Evans also opened up about how excited he was when Brady texted him that he was returning to the team.

Evans said:

“He sent me a link to the article about his final touchdown ball selling for more than $500,000,” said Evans, who caught Brady’s “final” touchdown pass in the playoffs vs. the Los Angeles Rams, then tossed it into the crowd.

“He told me ‘that’s a lot of tuition money,” said Evans. “I told him ‘in my defense, I didn’t know you were going to retire right then.'”

Brady sent him another message:

“There’s more touchdowns in our future.”

Several hours later, Brady announced his return.

“I was happy,” said Evans. “I didn’t think he was really coming back, I thought he was playing around and a few hours later he announced it.”

This will be Evans' third season with Brady as his quarterback. The Buccaneers will look to make another Super Bowl run this season.

