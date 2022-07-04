"I think we will be able to maybe explore" - Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend excited for future with retired TE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has finally called it a career. He retired from the NFL last week for the second time on June 21, 2022. Gronkowski has been in the league since 2010 and has had one of the best careers of all-time for a tight-end.

He doesn't have to worry about catching passes or blocking anymore, instead he gets to spend more time with family and friends. His supermodel girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is looking forward to exploring more time with him now that he isn't consumed with football.

Speaking with Extra’s Jenn Lahmers, Kostek said:

"With the news of him kind of stepping away from football, I think we will be able to maybe explore. I mean enjoying time together and getting to know each other even more."

He continued:

"I think the pandemic allowed us to get to know each other in that time. Not on a schedule and having to be at the airport all the time. I can’t wait to just enjoy Fourth of July weekend and walk our dog.”

She added:

“We actually just got back from France. We were in Hawaii a couple months ago. I hope I can bring him to the Virgin Islands — that’s where I shot for the magazine this year. I have family there; that’s where my mom grew up. He’s never been the years that we have been together. I hope that will be our tropical getaway… do it the local way.”

Rob Gronkowski's retirement message

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After flirting with the idea of returning for another season, Gronkowski has officially laced up his cleats. He announced the news via an Instagram post.

He wrote:

“I want to thank the whole entire first-class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

It continued:

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

The tight end is likely to receive a call from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the line. Especially if they need more depth at the tight end position late into the season during a potential Super Bowl run.

As for whether this second retirement is permanent, well that will be revealed in time.

