"Gronk gone, so what's up???" - Anthony Edwards ready to replace Rob Gronkowski on the Buccaneers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has jokingly indicated that he could come in for Rob Gronkowski at Tampa Bay.

This morning, Edwards posted a video of himself on Twitter throwing the football and running routes. He arguably looked like any other NFL player training in the ongoing off-season.

The 20-year-old NBA star from Atlanta, Georgia, even got the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady quote-tweeted Edwards' tweet and said:

"Ant I know the money is good but you're playing the wrong sport bro."

Edwards replied to Brady's tweet by saying he could be Rob Gronkowski's replacement:

"Gronk gone, so what's up???"

Edwards was a good football player growing up. He played Pop Warner football for for the Atlanta Vikings and was deployed in multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, and cornerback. The 20-year-old quickly became one of the youngsters to watch out for before picking up basketball.

Edwards switched his focus to basketball because he "thought it looked more fun" after watching his brothers play.

He went to college at the University of Georgia and played for the Bulldogs. After declaring for the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards was drafted number one overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In two seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 20.3 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Edwards has quickly become one of the emerging stars in the NBA today.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Rob Gronkowski this season

Rob Gronkowski will not be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski called it a career on June 21. He officially retired after 12 seasons despite mulling over a return for one last season.

Gronkowski posted a lengthy message on Instagram and thanked the Buccaneers organization, writing:

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team."

He added:

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

The Buccaneers will head into the season with Cameron Brate as their number one tight end. They also have Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, and Codey McElroy on their active roster.

