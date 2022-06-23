Rob Gronkowski issues comical warning regarding Tom Brady following his retirement 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the game of football on Tuesday, June 21st.

This wasn't the first time Rob Gronkowski retired though. On March 24, 2019, after nine seasons, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL at age 29. Only to return to the Buccaneers in 2020.

Tom Brady also retired this off-season before changing his mind 40 days later and un-retiring on March 13. In response to Gronkowski's recent retirement, reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted a retirement scorecard between the two with the tight end having a 2-1 lead. Gronk commented on the tweet, saying:

"Be careful, Tom doesn't like to lose."

Rob Gronkowski's Instagram retirement message leaves the impression that he's done, calling it a career for good despite the comical tweet.

Gronkowski said:

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

The veteran continued:

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

Rob Gronkowski's agent said he wouldn't be surpised if Gronk returns next season

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Rob Gronkowski seems set on retiring, it would be no surprise if he came back and joined the Buccaneers considering the fact that he's still in very good shape. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reacted to Gronk's retirement and said he wouldn't be surprised if Gronk returns.

Rosenhaus said:

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call."

The agent told Schefter:

"This is just my opinion, but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

The idea that the tight end could possibly return is certainly a luxury for the Buccaneers. If a situation arises where they need additional help on offense, the potential return of Gronkowski would be very valuable.

If you use any quotes please credit ESPN, Adam Schefter, and Rob Gronkowski

