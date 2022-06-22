Watch: Rob Gronkowski continues to root for Tampa Bay despite not signing a new deal

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is retired, but that isn't stopping him from rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning trail 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Gronkowski spoke to the team for some encouragement while commending the Buccaneers and Lightning.

Gronk said:

"I was big hockey fan growing up my entire life, just to get down here and see you guys set the example of how to bring a championship to Tampa. Tampa is a city of champions. Super Bowls and Stanley Cups, we have it all. We know what it takes."

Rob Gronkowski retires a second time after 11 seasons in the NFL

Gronkowski finally made the decision to retire and will not return to the Buccaneers this season.

Gronkowski wrote on Instagram:

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

Tom Brady, the quarterback for Gronk's entire career, also took to Instagram, responding to the future Hall of Famer's retirement.

Brady wrote:

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."

Gronk has recorded 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games with the Bucs. He retired as one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

