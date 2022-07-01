"We need to make Tom’s job easier not him make our job easier," Buccaneers HC wants team to rise up to Tom Brady's level

When Tom Brady decided to return for a 23rd season, it gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sigh of relief. After initially retiring this off-season, the Buccaneers' star quarterback decided to return for another season. This saved Tampa Bay from struggling to find his replacement.

Part of Brady's return had to do with Todd Bowles being named head coach. Once Brady returned, Bruce Arians stepped down and Bowles took duties as head coach.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers’ history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had. Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers’ history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had.

Bowles knows how good Brady is and knows he makes others around him better. However, he thinks the team needs to make Brady's job easier, not the other way around.

Bowles said:

“I think if everyone gets to the mindset of, ‘We need to make Tom’s job easier not him make our job easier,’ we’ll be a better team. If we don’t have to rely on the heroics, sort of speak, and everybody’s doing their job and earning their keep, we’ll be a better team … There was a few games that we shouldn’t have even been in. If we take care of our business that way, more of a team-like thing, we’ll be a better team.”

This will be Todd Bowles' first time as a head coach since 2018 with the New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Press Conference

This will be his second gig as head coach in the NFL. Bowles spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

He coached the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018. Bowles coached the Jets to a 24-40 record during his three-year stint. He led them to a 10-6 record in his first year with the Jets but missed the playoffs. On December 30, 2018, the Jets fired Bowles after finishing 4–12.

Before becoming the head coach of the Jets, Bowles was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. On January 31, 2015, he was voted Associated Press (AP)'s Assistant Coach of the Year for his efforts in the 2014 season.

Bowles has won the Super Bowl as a player, an executive, and a coach in the NFL. Bowles will bring in veteran leadership as the next Buccaneers head coach and inherit the same talented roster that Arians left.

