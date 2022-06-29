"If Brady doesn’t scare you, you are in danger bro" - NFL fans slam analyst's scariest QB list

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and is still playing at an extremely high level. In his 22nd season in the league last year, he led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and looked to be in his prime.

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shows no signs of decline, some analysts no longer view him as a top-five quarterback. Keyshawn Johnson is one of these analysts. Johnson recently made a list of the scariest quarterbacks in the NFL, and Brady didn't make the cut.

Upon seeing the list, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts. This fan thinks that if Tom Brady doesn't scare you, you're in danger:

Chris Simms also didn't include Tom Brady in his top-5 quarterbacks

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Interestingly, Johnson wasn't the only one to have doubts about the legendary quarterback. Chris Simms recently ranked him eighth on his own list of quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Simms said:

"I look at it and go ‘that’s amazing!’, I guess some people will look at it and go ‘that’s mean, he should be higher than that!’ Brady can take advantage of ‘more’ with MORE than maybe any of these quarterbacks."

He continued:

"Sure, if you put him on the best team in football with a great offensive coordinator he’s going to make that team look unbelievable. He’s going to get in the right decision, the right throw, make plays with his arm, all of that…"

He explained his thoughts on the matter:

"But my list is predicated on us all being on the same team. We all have the same team and we’re on an offense that has got a little bit of everything, but it’s not Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels giving you every advantage in the world."

Simms' top five quarterbacks in 2022 are as follows:

#5 - Aaron Rodgers

#4 - Joe Burrow

#3 - Justin Herbert

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

#1 - Josh Allen

Removing any of these quarterbacks from the list is a tough task, but failing to include a quarterback who threw 43 touchdowns last season seems like an oversight.

Tom Brady recently returned from the briefest of retirements, stating he has unfinished business to attend to. It is interesting to see pundits giving him even more ammunition coming into the 2022 season.

