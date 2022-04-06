“They didn’t trade Tyreek Hill to wait around” - Former NFL player thinks Chiefs have a master plan in play

When the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it sent shock waves in the NFL. The news almost came out of nowhere with reports saying that the Chiefs were sending Hill to either the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins.

Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter.
2022 1st-round (No. 29)
2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)
2022 4th-round pick
2023 4th and 6th-round picks

Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson talked about Andy Reid's reasons and plans after trading Hill. He, while speaking on NFL Live, claimed that they have a master plan to replace his void.

Johnson stated:

“The history of Andy Reid, whether it's Philadelphia or it's Kansas City, he likes to stockpile the receivers in the draft, get some early, get some late. That's just his MO and so when you talk about Jameson Williams, you know, I'm always reserved for guys that have injuries, drafting them that high even though you're pushing their start date off it to mid to late part of the year. They didn't trade Tyreek Hill to wait around next year."

Johnson added that the Chiefs are trying to win right now and that they've made some moves already. This includes adding JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while still having guys like MeCole Hardman and Travis Kelce.

"They're trying to win right now. And the only way you're gonna win right now is by getting help right now. So, I don't know that that makes a whole lot of sense to them. They have a home run hitter in Valdes-Scantling at the receiver position. He also got MeCole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster OB, that underneath guy for them. And you still got Travis Kelce in the passing game.”

Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and replaced him with receivers

While the Chiefs lost their biggest offensive weapon in Tyreek Hill this off-season, they've made a few moves to fill the gap left by him. Before the trade, the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster for a one-year deal.

After the Hill trade, the Chiefs went out and signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year $30 million deal. There were rumors that the Chiefs were contacting teams about a potential trade involving them acquiring a wide receiver.

KC also have back-to-back picks in the first-round. The Chiefs own picks No. 29 and 30. KC could very well target a receiver like Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, or somebody else.

