“Yes, it’s officially closed” - NFL analyst believes Chiefs' Super Bowl window has been shut after trading Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big business move when they decided to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Many were stunned and wondered how the Chiefs would be able to fill in the void of a player like Hill. With every team in the AFC West significantly improving this off-season, some people scratched their heads and wondered why Kansas City would get rid of their offensive weapon in Hill.

Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per All in all: #Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins for a 2022 1st-rounder (No. 29), a 2022 2nd-rounder (No. 50), 2022 4th-rounder, 2023 4th-rounder and a 2023 6th-rounder.Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter All in all: #Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins for a 2022 1st-rounder (No. 29), a 2022 2nd-rounder (No. 50), 2022 4th-rounder, 2023 4th-rounder and a 2023 6th-rounder.Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter.

NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley thinks that the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is now closed following the trade.

“Yes, it is officially closed. Even for those supporters, they understand what I've been saying for the last few years. Golly, when you descend from the heavens, and I call that regression. Don't get mad at me because the results speak for themselves. This team won a Super Bowl, what was it three years ago? Two years ago they showed up to the Super Bowl and that was it. They didn't score a touchdown in that. The only touchdown that they had out there in Tampa Bay was when the plane landed. Touched down, that's it, went out there, and got spanked."

Wiley added that Hill's speed and impact are unmatched and that his impact is excellent on the field, as many teams have to focus their attention on him.

"Since Tyreek Hill has departed, people started to realize how much of an impact Tyreek Hill had on this team. Not just his nine touchdowns, 1,100 yards, that's just minimized. When you're a defender, and Tyreek Hill is there, the entire defense’s awareness is to Tyreek Hill. We must use the sideline as our 12th Defender. We've got to play two high safeties high. The point being, everything changes with Tyreek Hill there. Not just because of his speed, but because of his actual production with that same speed. That's gone. They're going to try to rereplicate the speed, but good luck trying to replicate the production, and the attention it commands from a defense."

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster & Marquez-Valdes Scantling in place of Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs may have lost their best playmaker in Tyreek Hill, but they added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes Scantling.

The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. wp.me/pbBqYq-cetj Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. wp.me/pbBqYq-cetj

Kansas City will have multiple first-round picks, which are back-to-back picks, and 12 draft picks in this year's draft. As of right now, Smith-Schuster will be Mahomes' main target at receiver, and he'll have to develop a new connection with him and Valdes-Scantling. It will be interesting to see how those two fill the void for the indispensable Hill.

