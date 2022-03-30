"They are calling about every possible receiver"- NFL insider details Chiefs' pursuit of a Tyreek Hill replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be active in the market for a wide receiver. After trading away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs are looking to acquire a star wide receiver.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini on Get Up, the Chiefs have been calling teams to see if anyone is interested in trading one of their star receivers.

Russini said:

"You hear the word replenish. And that's essentially what they're trying to do. And what the Chiefs from what I can understand in terms of replenish is they're calling teams to see if perhaps teams that we haven't heard about are interested in perhaps trading one of their top receivers to Kansas City."

Russini added that the Chiefs have done their homework with the remaining free agents on the market, but they'll probably be looking to trade for a more impactful receiver.

Russini added:

"Now, we know Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are still available. You know, they've done their work there. But they're thinking perhaps we can do better. We can come close to replacing a player like Tyreek Hill by going after a team that has a top receiver."

The Chiefs signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in place of losing Tyreek Hill

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Although Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill, they added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes Scantling in free agency this off-season. Neither Smith-Schuster nor Valdes-Scantling can replace Hill, but their respective additions should greatly help out Patrick Mahomes.

Smith-Schuster has shown that he can be a very productive receiver with a good quarterback. In his second season in the league with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster recorded over 110 receptions and over 1,400 receiving yards.

Valdes-Scantling hasn't been as productive in his time with Green Bay, but he's averaged over 500 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in the four years he has played.

With the draft capital and the salary cap that the Chiefs have, expect them to add another star receiver or two and some young talent in the draft.

Edited by Adam Dickson