“It’s not a matter of ‘if’” - Former NFL QB believes Rob Gronkowski will return and team up with Tom Brady in 2022

On June 21, 2022, tight end Rob Gronkowksi retired from the game of football. After mulling over whether or not to play another season, Gronk ultimately chose to retire.

RGIII spoke about Gronkowski on The Rich Eisen Show and thinks that he'll be back.

Griffin III said:

"This guy went from the WWE back to the NFL and won a Super Bowl, so I put nothing past him. I think that he's still a great player. He had 800 yards receiving last year, and was on pace to have another monster year before he got hurt and banged up there near the end. But Rob Gronkowski is one of one of my favorite players. I love the Gronk spike. I love his attitude, the energy he brings to the game. And I know him retiring, probably made a lot of fans, you know, sad because he's just such a fun player. "

Griffin added that he thinks Gronk will pick up the phone when the Buccaneers call his phone down the stretch.

Griffin added:

"And I think, when Brady makes that call from week 12-13, he'll pick up and come back…. They've been a top-five red zone offense when Gronk is on the field. Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the last two seasons. You know, 66 touchdowns and zero picks in the red zone with Tampa Bay. And about 40 of those that come with Gronk being on the field so he's a massive threat for them. He's a security blanket for Tom Brady. They've won four Super Bowls together, and I've said this before, I'll say it again. He's one of the greatest signings of all time. He's won four Super Bowls with Brady as Brady's tight end, and he's saved Brady's tied in a lot of times as well. So I think Tom Brady will be making that call. It's not a matter of if, like you said, it's a matter of when.

Rob Gronkowski retired once and came back

On March 24, 2019, after nine seasons, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL, at 29 years old.

After sitting out the 2019 season, Gronk returned the very next season. On April 21, 2020, the Patriots, who still held Gronkowski's rights, traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL @NFL BREAKING: Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. (via @RapSheet BREAKING: Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/W28QUzUNKO

Gronk played the 2020 and 2021 season with the Buccaneers. After two seasons with the team, he retired for a second, and what could be his final, time.

